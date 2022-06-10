Blood drive being held in Rockport on Monday

City officials in Rockport, Indiana, are urging community members to give blood this Monday, June 13.
The City says a Red Cross blood drive is being hosted on Monday from noon to 5:00 p.m.
It's happening at the Rockport City Park Community Building, which is located at 930 Fairground Dr.
Organizers ask anyone who's interested in donating blood at the drive to schedule an appointment ahead of time.
To reserve an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org, search zip code 47635, and select the drive for Monday at Rockport City Park.
You can also find more important tips on what to do before, during, and after giving blood on the Red Cross website.