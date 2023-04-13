Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum hosted the debut of the Music Business Expo

The Owensboro Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum hosted the debut of the Music Business Expo. It aims to help educate aspiring musicians on how to navigate the always evolving music industry.
44News spoke with Co-founder of the Music Business Expo, Francine Marseille, on the advice the expo will cover, “Well advice in the industry will be everything from how to do their social media to whether they need a press kit, or a website. We’ll tell them how to record their music, how to reach out, do you need a team? There’s a lot of things that they’re gonna learn. How to make that mailbox money, how to get your music in film, tv, and commercials. So there’s a lot they will be able to ask from some of the best in the business.”
Those who come out can expect to meet music industry professionals, award-winning songwriters, composers, producers, and engineers.
44News spoke with President of Kentucky Wesleyan College, Tom Mitzel, on how this event benefits Owensboro, “One of the things that I treasure is a collaboration that we have between our educational institutions and our industry and the bluegrass museum is such a cornerstone and so to be able to bring in this type of an event and to have it open to the students and to the faculty as well as the community members is wonderful. It’s not just entertainment but it's academic and it’s a learning experience.”
The 3 day event will have activities such as sessions with industry leaders, panels, workshops and keynote speakers.
The Owensboro Music Business Expo is the perfect start for those who want to discover new ways to approach their career and strive in the industry.
The event will run through Saturday, April 15th. There is still time to register online or buy your tickets at the door.