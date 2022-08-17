Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum launching 'Daviess County Day at the Museum'

Starting next month, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is launching “Daviess County Day at the Museum”.
Guests are invited to enjoy free admission to the museum every Wednesday from 10 a.m, to 5p.m by presenting a valid Daviess County, KY ID.
“We want to win the hearts of every Daviess County resident, so we are making it easy for our community to experience the museum exhibit space at the Hall of Fame first-hand and to enjoy live bluegrass music each Wednesday during the lunch hour," says Museum Director, Chris Joslin
The museum recently unveiled an audio guide, providing visitors a narrated experience through both floors of exhibits. Guest can also enjoy artifacts only found in the museum, dynamic displays, interactive exhibits, and live music.
You can enjoy "Daviess County Day" every Wednesday starting September 7th, through December.