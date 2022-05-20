Boat ramps are back open in Henderson County ahead of the Memorial Day weekend

Boat docks in Henderson are ready to welcome the summer boating season along the Ohio River.
The docks were prepped and ready to go more than a week ahead of the holiday weekend.
Docks were installed at the ramps on Second Street and Third Street.
We are told the Hayes Boat Ramp will also be ready to go very soon, after some minor repairs are made.
They also want to remind boaters of parking restrictions in place.
On weekends through September 30, no vehicles should be parked on the boat ramp unless they have a current parking permit.
Vehicles that are parked in the boat ramp parking area without a sticker could be ticketed.