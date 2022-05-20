 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Boat ramps are back open in Henderson County ahead of the Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson Boat Ramp Opening
Tommy Mason

Boat docks in Henderson are ready to welcome the summer boating season along the Ohio River.

The docks were prepped and ready to go more than a week ahead of the holiday weekend.

Docks were installed at the ramps on Second Street and Third Street.

We are told the Hayes Boat Ramp will also be ready to go very soon, after some minor repairs are made.

They also want to remind boaters of parking restrictions in place.

On weekends through September 30, no vehicles should be parked on the boat ramp unless they have a current parking permit.

Vehicles that are parked in the boat ramp parking area without a sticker could be ticketed.

Recommended for you