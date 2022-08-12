Body cam footage shows first responders efforts to evacuate residents after explosion

Thursday, EPD released body cam footage retained from Officer Josh Doane.
In the footage, Officer Doane is seen arriving on scene exactly 5 minutes after the explosion happened.
Officer Doane, made his way into a home with significant damage, making sure that no one is stuck inside.
He along with other first responders searched various homes in the area in an attempt to evacuate residents from their homes. Ultimately risking their own lives to ensure everyone else's safety.
According to officials the explosion was instant, leaving no time to think, just time to react.
In instances like this, first responders are trained to make sure no one is hurt and if they are, get them to care immediately.
First responders have been on scene at Weinbach Ave. since Wednesday afternoon inspecting the area and making sure that there aren't any other victims from the explosion.
Thursday, Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly confirmed that no other victims were found after several searches of the area. Confirming 3 fatalities from the tragic incident.