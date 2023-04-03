Body cam footage shows officers interaction with Evansville shopper carrying rifle in Walmart

Several uneasy calls to 911 prompted a heavy police response over the weekend to the east side Walmart in Evansville.
This comes after a man walked into the supermarket with a mask on and a rifle draped over his shoulder.
It happened at the Burkhardt Walmart on Sunday. Police say it turned out to be an optimal interaction between them and the armed shopper, but it really could have ended badly in a number of ways.
Several shoppers and employees at the Walmart called 911 with an alarming report. “A man who had a mask on as well as carrying a ‘machine gun’ is what dispatch took the call as,” Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department says.
Police say all available officers at the time were sent to the store to assess the threat. A situation all too familiar for EPD.
“They explained to him, you know, given the fact of what happened at the west side Walmart months ago. Given the fact of what’s going on in the world with shootings. They were concerned, and rightfully so,” Officer Merriss tells 44News.
According to authorities, the armed shopper was cooperative with police and was within his legal rights to carry the gun.
“You can hear in the body cam that one of the people in the store said, ‘Wow, like all of you are here for this,’” Officer Merriss says. “Yeah, we are all here for this. You hear that there’s a machine gun strapped to somebody in a Walmart, we’re going to be there for it.”
While the man was legally able to carry the gun, officials with Walmart tell 44News they no longer allow guns to be openly carried in their stores. So the man was asked to leave and to not return.
“That’s a scary thing. That makes people feel uneasy and anytime you’re in a situation where you see that, let us investigate because that could’ve gone a lot of different ways. There could have been somebody else there with their 2nd amendment rights and their gun and deemed this guy as a threat and then who knows what could have happened,” says Officer Merriss.
Police say no laws were broken in the situation, only a store police, so no charges were filed.
They do, however, commend those who listened to their gut and called 911 to report their suspicions.