Body found inside boarded-up Evansville home, investigation underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- Evansville police are in the midst of a death investigation after a body was found in an abandoned house Friday afternoon.
According to EPD Sgt. Anna Gray, someone who came to check on the boarded-up house on Harriet Street discovered the body. The home is located in the area near Deaconess Midtown hospital in the jacobsville neighborhood.
Not much is known about the manner or death or the victim's identity because of the amount of decomposition. Investigators are waiting to determine identity and cause of death from an upcoming autopsy.
Police say they will release more details as further information becomes available