 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert (if this is selected, delete the entire section
on ozone above is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Body found inside boarded-up Evansville home, investigation underway

  • Updated
  • 0
Body discovered in abandoned home

A body was found July 14 inside of this Harriet Street home in the Jacobsville neighborhood.

 Brian Miller

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- Evansville police are in the midst of a death investigation after a body was found in an abandoned house Friday afternoon.

According to EPD Sgt. Anna Gray, someone who came to check on the boarded-up house on Harriet Street discovered the body. The home is located in the area near Deaconess Midtown hospital in the jacobsville neighborhood.

Not much is known about the manner or death or the victim's identity because of the amount of decomposition. Investigators are waiting to determine identity and cause of death from an upcoming autopsy.

Police say they will release more details as further information becomes available

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you