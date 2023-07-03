 Skip to main content
Body of teen found in Wabash River in northern Indiana

Authorities have recovered the body of a 15-year-old in the Wabash River in northern Indiana.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body after a group of juveniles reported someone missing in the water near Montezuma, Indiana.

Call came into Parke County dispatch the a male was missing in the water.  DNR officers narrowed the search into a specific area and recovered the victim at 12:30am in 7 feet of water.

An autopsy revealed the preliminary results of drowning.

An investigation continues into how the teen drowned in the river.