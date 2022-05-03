Body recovered from Ohio River in Owensboro on Tuesday

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River on Tuesday.
The Owensboro Police Department says its officers were called to the Ohio River around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday after a body was discovered in the water.
First responders were set up at the boat ramp at English Park on Tuesday to get the body out of the water.
Our 44News crew at the scene said that the body was recovered from the water around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the person whose body was found hasn't been released at this time, but police did say that the deceased was a male.
No other details are available right now, but detectives are continuing to investigate.
Anyone who may have information on the case should call OPD 270-687-8888.