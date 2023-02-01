Body shops see an increase in customers from slippery road conditions

Slippery conditions are making driving on Tri-State roads tricky and hazardous. 44News spoke with Moore's Body Shop in Evansville about the uptick in jobs they’re seeing.
With 10+ cars in for repairs and new calls coming in daily, Greg Moore, the owner of Moore's Body Shop, and his staff are working hard to keep up.
According to Moore, "Fall and Winter are busier times. If you do have an accident or you do want to get something taken care of, the sooner you call your insurance company, if you want to do that, the quicker we can handle it here, or the quicker you stop by and get on our schedule, the quicker everything will get taken care of.”
Ice and traffic never mix well. As the road conditions bring down travel speeds, shops are seeing an influx of low-speed collisions. When you find yourself with a damaged car, it can sometimes be hard to know the next steps.
Moore said ”if it’s drivable, bring it by for an estimate. Whether or not you want to handle it with insurance or pay out of pocket–we can talk about all that when you’re here. If it’s not driveable, just go ahead and have it towed here, and then we can proceed with what needs to be done and help throughout that process.”
During winter weather, shops see more damage to bumpers, shields, grills, and suspension.