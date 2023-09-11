Boil Advisory for area near a water main break on Burkhardt Road

Crews with the Evansville Water Sewer Utility continue to work on an active water main break near a busy area on Evansville's East Side.
EWSU sent out an alert for a precautionary boil advisory for the area near 333 North Burkhardt Road in Evansville due to an active water main break. The address is for the Home Depot near the intersection of North Burkhardt Road and East Virginia Street.
The Boil Advisory stretches from the Lloyd Expressway to the north, North Burkhardt Road to the east, the Vanderburgh/Warrick County line to the west, and Morgan Avenue to the south. It also goes along Interstate 69 north of Morgan Ave to the east up to Lynch Road.
EWSU said that while the contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, they advise customers in the area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for 5 minutes before using. No timetable set for when the adivisory will be lifted.