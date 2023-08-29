Boil advisory in effect for Sebree and Beech Grove

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A boil advisory is in effect for some of our Kentucky communities.
The alert was issued Tuesday morning for Beech Grove and Sebree.
Henderson Water Utility officials say they located a water main break and are working to repair the leak.
For now, residents should use bottle or boiled water for drinking, preparing, and cooking food.
Officials say water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes and then cooled before drinking.
Water is okay for bathing, washing, and other common uses.
HWU says they are aware some customers are without water and are working to restore services as quickly as possible.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the repairs are complete and laboratory samples have been tested and deemed safe.
If you have any questions, contact HWU at (270)-826-2824.