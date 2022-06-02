Boil advisory issued for some homes after water main break on Evansville's west side

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some homes on the west side of Evansville after a water main break that happened Thursday.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews responded to a water main break in the area of West Franklin Street and Barker Avenue around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
EWSU says the water main break has now been fixed, but that a boil advisory has been issued for some homes in the area.
EWSU did not give an estimated time for when the boil water advisory would be lifted, but you can check the status of the advisory on the utility's online map by clicking here, or check for updates on the EWSU Facebook page.