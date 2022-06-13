Boil advisory issued for some Madisonville residents

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, say a boil water advisory has been issued for some residents.
According to the city, some residents in the Otter Lake area who are serviced by the City of Madisonville are under the boil advisory due to a water main break.
Impacted areas include homes on:
- JD Buchanan Road
- Daybreak Drive
- Rainbow Lane
- Lakeside Court
- Otter Lake Loop
The city says the water main break has already been repaired, but that the boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
Updates can be found on the City of Madisonville Facebook page.