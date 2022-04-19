Boil advisory issued for some Petersburg residents

A boil advisory has been issued for some individuals living in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana.
Around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, officials with the City of Petersburg alerted customers of the boil advisory.
They say the boil advisory applied to customers living east of 12th Street, which includes homes on Highway 57 and SR 356.
People living those areas are asked to bring their water to a complete boil for five minutes before consuming it.
Anyone who may have questions can contact the Petersburg Water Department at 812-354-8707.
You can also get updates on the City of Petersburg Facebook page.