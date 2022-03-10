Boil Advisory Issued for Some Tennyson Residents

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
MARCH 18...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 18.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, March 09 the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Boil Advisory Issued for Some Tennyson Residents

  • 0
boil advisory

A boil advisory was issued for some residents in the town of Tennyson, Indiana on Thursday.

Town officials say all Tennyson water customers located on State Road 68 and all customers North of State Road 68 including the Yellowbanks area are under a boil advisory.

Customers in the affected areas should boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using it.

The town said the boil advisory measure was issued due to a drinking water problem within the area.

No timeline was given for when the advisory would end, but anyone with questions can contact the water department at 812-567-881.

Tags

Recommended for you