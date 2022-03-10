Boil Advisory Issued for Some Tennyson Residents

A boil advisory was issued for some residents in the town of Tennyson, Indiana on Thursday.
Town officials say all Tennyson water customers located on State Road 68 and all customers North of State Road 68 including the Yellowbanks area are under a boil advisory.
Customers in the affected areas should boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using it.
The town said the boil advisory measure was issued due to a drinking water problem within the area.
No timeline was given for when the advisory would end, but anyone with questions can contact the water department at 812-567-881.