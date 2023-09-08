Boil Water Advisory in effect for portion of Mclean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV)--Some parts of Mclean County are under a boil water advisory.
Sacramento Waterworks says the advisory us due to a water main break.
The advisory is for nearly more than 800 customers.
As of Friday morning, city officials say overnight pressure caused more breaks in the service line, so customers will be without water for an unknown amount of time until they can repair them.
We're told someone will be at the Sacramento Fire Department to fill buckets and jugs with non-drinkable water for flushing or other uses.
A reminder the entire system will be under the advisory until further notice.