Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation and Dismissal at Owensboro HS

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials with the Owensboro Public Schools district said that Owensboro High School received a phone call that contained a bomb threat.
District officials say students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building, and that all students at OHS were dismissed for the remainder of the day.
Due to safety reasons, students are not being allowed back in the building at to retrieve any items. If they can’t get their keys, the school says they will need to be picked up by someone.
According to OPS, all on-campus activities at the high school were canceled for the day, but any events taking place off-campus will be allowed to move forward.