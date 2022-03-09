 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation and Dismissal at Owensboro HS

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro High School

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials with the Owensboro Public Schools district said that Owensboro High School received a phone call that contained a bomb threat.

District officials say students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building, and that all students at OHS were dismissed for the remainder of the day.

Due to safety reasons, students are not being allowed back in the building at to retrieve any items. If they can’t get their keys, the school says they will need to be picked up by someone.

According to OPS, all on-campus activities at the high school were canceled for the day, but any events taking place off-campus will be allowed to move forward.

