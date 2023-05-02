 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Bomb threat made towards Daviess County High School, deemed false

  • Updated
  • 0
Bomb threat made towards Daviess County High school, deemed unsubstantiated
El'Agance Shemwell

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Daviess County High School was evacuated Tuesday morning, after a bomb threat was made towards the school. Officials say the threat was deemed unsubstantiated. 

In an email sent out to the community, Principal Matt Mason said: 

“Panther Family,

I do my best to be transparent when situations arise at DCHS. At around 11:15AM today, our front desk staff received an automated message from another state of what appeared to be a bomb threat made to DCHS. This has been deemed an unsubstantial threat. The whole school was evacuated. Local law enforcement and all SLEOs are currently searching the building to rule out any possible threats. Students will return to the building and class once it has been deemed safe to reenter by local safety officials. It is in our best interest to provide a level of excellence when it comes to the safety and well being of our students and staff. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we do our best everyday to put our Panthers First.

AP tests scheduled for this afternoon have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Matt Mason

Principal”

As of this afternoon, the school was deemed clear by law enforcement and students are now back in class.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you