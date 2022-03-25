 Skip to main content
Bond Set for Evansville Woman Accused of Pulling Knife on Deputy

  • Updated
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office at scene of standoff March 24 2022

Members of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment on Eden Court on Thursday after they say a woman pulled a knife on deputies while they were trying to serve an eviction notice

An Evansville woman who was accused of attempted murder after a standoff with Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputies made her first appearance in court on Friday.

According to court records, 51-year-old Antwynette Pope of Evansville appeared in court for the first time on Friday afternoon, where her bond was set at $25,000.

Pope was arrested on Thursday after authorities with the sheriff's office said she barricaded herself inside her apartment and pulled a knife on deputies while they were attempting to serve an eviction notice.

ANTWYNETTE LESHAY POPE Vanderburgh Jail

ANTWYNETTE LESHAY POPE (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

After a nearly three-hour standoff, the sheriff's office said that a chemical irritant was used to get Pope out and into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Pope will now appear for her next court hearing on March 30 at 1:00 p.m.

