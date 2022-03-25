Bond Set for Evansville Woman Accused of Pulling Knife on Deputy

An Evansville woman who was accused of attempted murder after a standoff with Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputies made her first appearance in court on Friday.
According to court records, 51-year-old Antwynette Pope of Evansville appeared in court for the first time on Friday afternoon, where her bond was set at $25,000.
Pope was arrested on Thursday after authorities with the sheriff's office said she barricaded herself inside her apartment and pulled a knife on deputies while they were attempting to serve an eviction notice.
After a nearly three-hour standoff, the sheriff's office said that a chemical irritant was used to get Pope out and into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Pope will now appear for her next court hearing on March 30 at 1:00 p.m.