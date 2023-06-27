 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Book banning law taking effect in Indiana on July 1st

Claire Dugan

Multiple laws passed by the Indiana legislature go into effect starting July 1st.

One law has school corporations implementing new policies.

It’s called House Bill 1447.

The bill requires schools to have a procedure in place for parents or community members to challenge books in school libraries.

The bill urges schools to have an online list of the books on their shelves, allowing parents or community members to look them over and express their concerns.

Books can be removed from the shelves if they’re deemed “obscene” or “harmful to minors.”

The bill also gives local prosecutors the ability to bring charges against librarians or media specialists who might have a book deemed “obscene” on their shelves.

This law goes into effect on July 1st.

