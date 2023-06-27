Book banning law taking effect in Indiana on July 1st

Multiple laws passed by the Indiana legislature go into effect starting July 1st.
One law has school corporations implementing new policies.
It’s called House Bill 1447.
The bill requires schools to have a procedure in place for parents or community members to challenge books in school libraries.
The bill urges schools to have an online list of the books on their shelves, allowing parents or community members to look them over and express their concerns.
Books can be removed from the shelves if they’re deemed “obscene” or “harmful to minors.”
The bill also gives local prosecutors the ability to bring charges against librarians or media specialists who might have a book deemed “obscene” on their shelves.
This law goes into effect on July 1st.