'Book of Mormon' musical coming to Evansville; Tickets on sale

An exciting announcement for Broadway lovers!
The Book of Mormon single tickets are now on presale as the touring cast will be coming to Evansville next month.
The musical will debut at Old National Events Plaza Tuesday, October 11th at 7:30p.m.
The offer for presale expires Thursday, September 8th, and Tri-Staters can use the code "BROADWAY."
Public tickets go on sale Friday, September 9th, at 10a.m.
The show is part of the "Broadway in Evansville" series at Old National. Other shows for the 2022-2023 season include "Cirque Dreams Holidaze," "My Fair Lady," "Riverdance," and "Annie."
Tickets can be purchased here.