Boonville leaders hope to improve pedestrian and bicycle experiences through a new master plan

Boonville city leaders are asking for the public's input, while developing a bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

The city was recently awarded a grant from the Indiana Department of Health to execute the proposal.

The first opportunity to have your voice heard is through an online survey.

Organizers of the survey say this will help provide baseline data as they gather ideas.

The committee organizing the input is made up of Warrick County residents.

A direct link to the online survey can be found by clicking on the link here.

