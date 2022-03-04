 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Boonville Man Arrested in Spencer County With Pills, Marijuana, LSD: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
Santa Claus Police Department photo

Santa Claus Police Department photo

The Santa Claus Police Department in Santa Claus, Indiana, says a Boonville man was arrested on Thursday after police found marijuana, pills, and LSD in his car.

SCPD says the incident started around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon when an officer saw a silver car fail to use its turn signal while leaving the gas station.

Police say the officer pulled the driver over near the intersection of SR 162 and Buffaloville Road, where he was identified as Brian K. Davids of Boonville. 

The police department says Davids' driving privileges were suspended, and that he admitted he was in possession of marijuana. During a probable cause search of Davids' vehicle, police say they found seven grams of marijuana, in addition to nine ecstasy pills and a strip of LSD.

Police say Davids was taken to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center to be booked in under the following charges:

  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance – X2- Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Paraphernalia with Prior Conviction – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
  • Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility with Prior Conviction – Class C Misdemeanor.

No further information was released.

