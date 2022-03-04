Boonville Man Arrested in Spencer County With Pills, Marijuana, LSD: Police

The Santa Claus Police Department in Santa Claus, Indiana, says a Boonville man was arrested on Thursday after police found marijuana, pills, and LSD in his car.
SCPD says the incident started around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon when an officer saw a silver car fail to use its turn signal while leaving the gas station.
Police say the officer pulled the driver over near the intersection of SR 162 and Buffaloville Road, where he was identified as Brian K. Davids of Boonville.
The police department says Davids' driving privileges were suspended, and that he admitted he was in possession of marijuana. During a probable cause search of Davids' vehicle, police say they found seven grams of marijuana, in addition to nine ecstasy pills and a strip of LSD.
Police say Davids was taken to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center to be booked in under the following charges:
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – X2- Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia with Prior Conviction – Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
- Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility with Prior Conviction – Class C Misdemeanor.
No further information was released.