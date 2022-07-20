 Skip to main content
Boonville man sentenced to prison for embezzling over $400,000

Kyle D Hollman via Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

Kyle D Hollman (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

A Boonville, Indiana man has received a prison sentence after embezzling more than $400,000, according to federal officials.

Officials with the justice department say 33-year-old Kyle D. Hollman of Boonville was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to court documents, Hollman was employed as a purchasing agent for ProLift Toyota Material Handling, and his job was to procure equipment for Aleris Rolled Products.

Officials say Hollman used company funds to fraudulently buy hundreds of items for himself, including ATVs, a tractor, guns, ammo, gun accessories, tools, tactical gear, and camping equipment.

Some of the firearms seized from Hollman's residence in his 2020 arrest

Some of the firearms seized from Hollman's residence in his 2020 arrest (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, which was the agency investigating the accusations against Hollman, Hollman had purchased nearly $30,000 worth of firearms alone with his company credit card over a three-year period.

The justice department says Hollman perpetrated his fraud scheme by billing Aleris for products that ProLift never purchased, providing inflated invoices, altering receipts, and using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases.

In total, Hollman defrauded Aleris of more than $422,693.40, the Department of Justice says.

At the time of his arrest, the sheriff's office said Hollman had admitted to the thefts.

As part of his sentencing, Hollman must also pay restitution of $164,702.65, forfeit all illicitly purchased items, and be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years following his release from federal prison.

