Boonville mourns loss of 15-year-old with special walk Tuesday

The Boonville community continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following a bicycle accident over the weekend.
Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate the death of 15-year-old Gage McCoy.
McCoy passed away at St. Vincent Hospital after injuries sustained in the accident at Lincoln State Park.
McCoy was a student at Boonville High School. On social media, Boonville High announced that they will open Tuesday from 4PM to 6PM for anyone in the community who needs support to mourn McCoy's passing.
At 5PM, there will be a student led Honor Walk for McCoy to celebrate his life and to say thanks for his organ donations. The Walk will begin in the cafeteria and proceed through the wresting room, which McCoy was a member of.
The Walk will conclude at the football stadium so Gage's teammates can pay their respects. Following the walk, Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a prayer vigil.