Boonville opening bids next week for several planned improvements

Boonville, Indiana

The City of Boonville will begin accepting bids next week for several planned upgrades planned in the near future.

 Tommy Mason

Boonville residents will see several improvements coming to the city's police station and fire departs.

Boonville's mayor says, work is underway at the police station and city hall.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed.

This while new sewer lines are also being installed.

One of the big improvements includes a natural gas-powered generator at the police station, to provide a center for storms and other natural disasters.

The mayor says, Boonville City Hall is also preparing for upgrades to its basement.

New ceilings, paint, drywall work, carpet, and flooring are in the works.

Officials say, bid requests should go out next week.

