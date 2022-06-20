Boonville restaurant closing permanently

The owners of a restaurant in Boonville, Indiana, say they're closing up shop for good.
The news was shared in a social media post on Monday from Double D's Restaurant & Catering, which is located on East Main Street in Boonville.
"We are very sad to announce that we have closed our doors here at Double D‘s Restaurant," the post from the restaurant says. "We are so very grateful to all of you, customers and employees that have become family and friends over the years. This, is in no way, an easy decision and we are so sad to say goodbye."
Just two days earlier on Saturday, a post on the restaurant's page said that the eatery was temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage.
The restaurant says that all previously-booked catering events will go on as scheduled.