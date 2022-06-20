 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Boonville restaurant closing permanently

  • Updated
  • 0
business closed sign

The owners of a restaurant in Boonville, Indiana, say they're closing up shop for good.

The news was shared in a social media post on Monday from Double D's Restaurant & Catering, which is located on East Main Street in Boonville.

"We are very sad to announce that we have closed our doors here at Double D‘s Restaurant," the post from the restaurant says. "We are so very grateful to all of you, customers and employees that have become family and friends over the years. This, is in no way, an easy decision and we are so sad to say goodbye."

Just two days earlier on Saturday, a post on the restaurant's page said that the eatery was temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage.

The restaurant says that all previously-booked catering events will go on as scheduled.

Facebook post from Double D's Restaurant & Catering announcing closure of restaurant

Facebook post from Double D's Restaurant & Catering announcing closure

