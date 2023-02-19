Boonville student killed in car accident honored at prayer vigil

A Boonville High School student and rising softball star tragically lost her life in a car accident early Friday morning. The community held a prayer vigil Sunday evening in remembrance of Ashton Pryor. Hundreds gathered to share memories of her and say goodbye.
From stories about her outrageously long eyelashes to her stepping in as a big sister when a family-friend lost a sibling, Ashton was remembered for her indomitable spirit. Randi Jo, Ashton’s older sister, told 44News ”she had these eyelashes–I swear they touched her eyebrows. They were all fake.”
Friends and family all agreed on one thing: Ashton was as bold as they come. According to Ashlee Bruggenschmidt, a family-friend of the Pryors, ”she loved big. She had big emotions. If she loved you, you knew it, and she brought that same fire and energy into everything.”
In a speech during the memorial, a friend of Ashton's said ”she always had the biggest sunglasses in town and pulled them off somehow.” Ashton's style always came back to the same thing: ”under the glasses would be her dang eyelashes.”
Randi Jo went on to say ”there were [fake eyelashes] on her mattress, on her blanket, on her makeup stand, they’re everywhere, and that’s been our reminder lately that she’s with us. It’s her little eyelashes.”
Ashton’s parents, Jamie and Brandon, were amazed by the outpouring of love and support for their daughter, and they said they wouldn’t be here without it. "Support–it’s the only way you’re going to survive.”
Her memory alone is enough to light up anything she’s involved in. ”Ashton loved the bedazzle," her older sister said. "She loved everything western. She loved everything pink. Got these hats for me and Peyton to wear in Ashton’s honor to add some fun, add some life, because that’s what she was.”
Ashton’s future was looking bright. She was already committed to play softball at Indiana State and would’ve been joining her older sister Randi Jo on the school’s team.