Both Governor candidates begin their campaigns

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —
Days after the Kentucky primary, Governor Andy Beshear and attorney general Daniel Cameron are crisscrossing the state making their sales pitch to voters- ahead of the general election.
Today, Governor Beshear made multiple stops in Western Kentucky including the Pratt Paper Factory. A year and a half ago, the Governor was on hand to break ground on the 500 million dollar paper mill and factory in Henderson. When it's completed, the factory will bring 321 well paying jobs to the tri-state.
"This changes everything for this area of Western Kentucky. This was the largest project in history of Western Kentucky when it was announced and it will be for a time when its built," said Governor Andy Beshear.
Beshear's campaign is touting his economic accomplishments as a reason he should be reelected. His opponent Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Beshear is trying to take credit for things he didn't do.
"I often tell people it's a like a person who was born on third base but thinks they hit a triple. We are going to remind people of what his actual record is," said Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron was in Frankfort today with other republican candidates for office. They say they want a pro-growth and pro-family agenda.
"I will be a governor who takes action because I've been an attorney general who takes action," said Cameron.
Cameron plans to make a number of campaign stops throughout the state in the coming weekends.
Beshear will also make stops in Louisville and Lexington this weekend.