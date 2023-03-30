Both Kentucky and Indiana nearly double the national child abuse victim rate

According to a recent report, child abuse rates in Indiana and Kentucky nearly double the nation’s average.
The report called “Child Maltreatment 2021” found that 15 out of every 1,000 kids in Kentucky experienced some form of mistreatment in 2021. That number is just a little smaller for children in Indiana.
The US Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Bureau found that Kentucky’s child abuse victim rate sits at 14.7 per 1,000 children.
That number is just about twice as high as the U.S. rate of 8.1.
Indiana sits just below Kentucky with 13.6.
The rate in Kentucky is dropping, and has been for 3 consecutive years, but experts say that doesn’t necessarily show a declining trend in child abuse. More so, it simply shows that less cases are being reported. Likely due to the pandemic.
“I think with children being out of school, that’s what led to the decrease in reports because our educators are one of our biggest reporting sources,” says Dr. Melissa Currie, Medical Director and Chief of Norton Children’s Pediatric Protection Specialists.
Experts say Kentucky saw a 30% decrease in reports when schools were closed due to COVID-19, and not just for cases that were reported, but that also includes cases that were investigated and substantiated.
Even with the decrease, Kentucky still exceeds most states in child abuse rates with only 5 states recording higher: West Virginia, Maine, Massachusetts, Iowa and Alaska.
“Two of the biggest risk factors, domestic violence and substance abuse disorder, are very pervasive in our state (Kentucky) and I think that contributes some,” Dr. Currie says.
According to the report most child abuse victims in the country are younger than age 1.
A lot of cases can typically be attributed to stress in families, and a lot of prevention methods rely on observant bystanders and family and friends.
April begins Child Abuse Awareness Month.
In Kentucky, everyone is a mandated abuse reporter, so if you have a reasonable suspicion that a child is being mistreated, it’s not only the right thing to do to report it, but it’s the law.
To report suspected child abuse in Kentucky, you can call (877) KY-SAFE1, or (877) 597-2331.
The National Child Abuse Hotline can be reached at (800) 4-A-CHILD, or (800) 422-4453.