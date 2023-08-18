Bourbon for Hope event comes to Western Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)--Bourbon for Hope will host a tasting event this weekend.
Proceeds will support Infinite Hope to Western Kentucky.
Infinite Hope offers suicide prevention services in Henderson, Webster, and Union Counties.
The event will be an experience with multiple distilleries present.
There will be music, food, two additional mixed drink tickets, a bourbon auction, and event gift.
Tickets are $75 per person.
The event will take place Friday, August 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Henderson County Public Library.