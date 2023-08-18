 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Bourbon for Hope event comes to Western Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)--Bourbon for Hope will host a tasting event this weekend. 

Proceeds will support Infinite Hope to Western Kentucky. 

Infinite Hope offers suicide prevention services in Henderson, Webster, and Union Counties. 

The event will be an experience with multiple distilleries present. 

There will be music, food, two additional mixed drink tickets, a bourbon auction, and event gift. 

Tickets are $75 per person. 

The event will take place Friday, August 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Henderson County Public Library.  

