Bowl For Kids Sake Celebrates 40th Anniversary

"Its a family friendly environment, there is going to be prizes and games its not competitive from a bowling stand point," says Andrew Backes Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana.
Bowl For Kids' Sake is a two hour event, where teams come together to compete to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters, which ever individual team raises the most money wins.
This year Bowl For Kids' Sake is celebrating their 40th Anniversary.
And staff are looking forward to sharing the impact of years of service, with the community.
Backes says "I hope the community sees the work that we do through our mentors, I hope they see volunteers making a difference in kids lives and I hope they feel compelled to maybe volunteer as a mentor themselves, or financially give to our organization."
If you are interested in coming out to support Bowl For Kids' Sake you can come out to Franklin Lanes and register up until the day of the event, admission is thirty dollars per person.