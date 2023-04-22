 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another widespread frost or possibly a
freeze for some locations is expected early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Bowl for Kids' Sake raises money for mentoring program

Man bowls at Franklin Lanes during Bowl for Kids' Sake
Josh Myers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana took to Franklin Lanes on Saturday for their 41st annual Bowl for Kids' Sake. The event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, and all money raised goes towards one-on-one mentoring programs.

Kids spend three hours a month with their mentor, working on things like homework and life skills. Nearly 100 teams signed up to bowl, totaling over 500 people.

This year, the organization set a lofty goal. Andrew Backes, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, told 44News ”it’s our biggest one ever. Our goal this year is $75,000, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to hit it.”

There are about 100 kids in need of mentors in southwestern Indiana. If you’d like to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, you can visit their website for more information.