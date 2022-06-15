Boys and Girls Club unveils new CenterPoint Energy baseball field to the Tri-state

Boys and Girls Club officials alongside CenterPoint representatives and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the official opening of the CenterPoint Energy baseball field on Wednesday.
Alongside the baseball field several new amenities have been renovated on site for the Boys and Girls Club, including a new futsal court, Restroom facilities built by the West Side Nut Club and a new playground.
Evansville city officials were excited to finally unveil the renovations to the public. "we are blessed to have the boys and girls club to make an investment like this at this park," said Steve Schafer, Parks Director for Evansville. "Obviously the turf is nice, the basketball court, the futsal court but creating this nice space for the kids to come play, its extremely important for the neighborhood."