Boys & Girls Club of Evansville "Youth of the Year" winner plans community bake sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--This year's Boys & Girls Club of Evansville "Youth of the Year" winner is working to give back to the community.
17-year-old Ai'Zsoni Sherman is a long-time member of the Boys & Girls Club.
She recently competed in Indy for "State Youth of the Year" where she won the prestigious award.
She is the first person to represent Vanderburgh County in nearly 60 years.
As a way to give back locally, Ai'Zsoni will host a bake sale Wednesday, May 17th to raise proceeds for Riley Children's Hospital.
The bake sale will take place under the pavilion at 700 Bellemeade Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend.