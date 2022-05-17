Brad Youngman wins Republican nomination for Daviess County Sheriff

Brad Youngman defeated incumbent Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith in Kentucky's primary elections on Tuesday, winning the nomination for Republican candidate for sheriff of Daviess County, Kentucky.
Primary election results shared by the Daviess County Clerk's Office show Youngman won the nomination as the Republican candidate for sheriff with just over 53% of the vote, against Smith's 47%.
Smith had been serving as sheriff of Daviess County since 2021 after receiving retiring Sheriff Keith Cain’s full endorsement and the appointment of Judge Executive Al Mattingly. He has been with the sheriff's office for 27 years.
Youngman became a member of the sheriff's office in 2015 after serving in numerous roles with the Owensboro Police Department.
To become the next sheriff of Daviess County, Youngman will have to win in November's general election.
As of Tuesday's primaries, no candidates had filed for the Democratic ticket.