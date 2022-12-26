Brady Allen announces intention to transfer from Purdue

Former Gibson Southern High School state champion quarterback has announced his intentions to transfer from Purdue.
Brady Allen, who was a freshman this season at Purdue, wrote a note on his Twitter account announcing his move.
"Dear Purdue fans, teammates, coaches, and staff. It's been an awesome experience wearing the black and gold. I am thankful for the relationships and memories I've made over the last year. I made a decision to attend Purdue University, and represent our home state over three years ago. It was a decision that I put a lot of time and effort into. A decision that I never swayed from. However, sometimes the best plans don't work out, and you have to deviate from them to do what's best for your future. After many thoughts and prayers, I've decided to enter my name in the transfer porta."
- Statement from Brady Allen
Allen enters the transfer portal after former Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm left the Big Ten school to take on role as head coach for University of Louisville.
Allen led Gibson Southern to the 2021 3-A State Championship. He was also named Indiana's 2021 Mr. Football that season. Allen played one game for the Boilermakers, appearing in the Indiana State game on September 10th. He was 1 for 3 for 8 yards in that game.