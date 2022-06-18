BREAKING: Owensboro juvenile shot Saturday night

Owensboro Police say a juvenile was shot Saturday night.
Police say the shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and West 5th Street.
The juvenile who has been shot arrived at the Owensboro Fire Department Station with a single gun shot wound on West 9th Street.
The juvenile was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.