Breaking The Stigma Against Mental Health

A community forum about mental health and breaking down the stigma's against it.
"The NAACP thought maybe we should start switching our focus on mental health and so I suggested to Dr. Straton which is my mental health chair person that maybe we move in this direction," said Rev. Gerald Arnold, the President of Evansville Vicinity Branch NAACP.
A joint partnership between the Evansville NAACP and various other community organizations, this 3 hour event focused in on a topic that many often avoid.
With a panel made up of 8 professionals specializing in healthcare, those in the audience sat and listened as questions about mental health were asked and the panelists answered.
"People are experiencing some real difficulties in their families and even the Mayor and the leaders in the city know that this is a troubled area and it's got to be looked at and given some attention," said Rev. Arnold.
Organizers used this event to zone in the stigmas of mental health while confronting mental health disparities and discussing tactics to help battle mental illness all while showing support to those in the community.
"It allows people in our community, especially our inner city community see the different resources that are available for people in the community that are in need of mental health services or sometime in general." said Officer Mario Reid, the Mental Health Liaison.
This forum off a chance for people to have their voices heard.
Now that the event is over they are welcoming people to continue to bring awareness to mental health and know that you are not alone.
"If people aren't here today then they'll be here the next time because we're not ready to give this up, this is too big of an issue so it will continue." said Rev. Arnold.