Breakthrough cancer treatment gives Madisonville pup new lease on life

One Madisonville dog mom is pawsitively thrilled now that her beloved pug beat cancer and has a new lease on life.
And it's all thanks to an exotic plant from the land down under.
Last fall, Roxy's owner noticed a bump growing over her pug's nose. It's a difficult area to begin with for the breed, but especially for the 11-year-old pup.
"She has a very small trachea and she has a collapsed trachea problem," Lisa Barnes said. "And she's a pug that doesn't have very much nasal bridge or anything."
After one veterinarian couldn't determine the problem, Barnes took Roxy back to her original vet at Pennryrile Animal Clinic where, around Christmas, Roxy's growth was diagnosed as a fast-growing mast cell tumor.
While surgery is the usual answer that wasn't an option for Roxy due to the growth's location on the dog's nose. After some research, however, Roxy's vet found the solution.
"He said it had never been used on an animal in the area of the face or nose before, so it was experimental," Barnes said.
That leap of faith was a breakthrough treatment called Stelfonta, a drug derived from a plant in the Australian rainforest.
It's an intratumoral injection that induces necrosis of mast cell tumors and promotes healing of the tumor site with minimal scarring.
"We applied the product inside the tumor itself and as with what the drug manufacturer's pictures and all their literature says, and it followed right along with it," said Dr. Jared Tapp, Roxy's veterinarian.
The treatment got to work fast. It only took about three days for the mass itself to go away and another two weeks for the wound to completely heal.
"It went well," Tapp said. "Wound up with minimal scar tissue and months later we're still disease-free. No evidence of tumor or cancer."
Though cheaper than some options, the drug can still run for pet owners upwards or more than $1,000, but Barnes said the cost was worth it because it gave her beloved dog something priceless.
"I would pay 10 times whatever I paid for it," she said. "That's what our goal was, for her to have a cure, for her to have a good quality of life and for us to be able to have more years with her. It wasn't an accident that I was sent [to Dr. Tapp]. I truly believe that the Lord answered my prayers."