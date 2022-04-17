Bremen Church Holds Easter Service Despite Hardship

Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bremen, KY started off their Easter Sunday Service with praise and worship.
"The significance of this service is that we get to focus in a special way the resurrection of Christ," said TJ Milam, the Pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church. "even though that's a part of our preaching every Sunday, but on this day we remember it in a special way."
On the Easter Holiday most congregations gather at a church but for Bethlehem Baptist Church, this years plane of worship was a little different than others.
"We were very blessed the school opened up the gym for us and we've been here probably about 3 weeks after the tornado," said Milam.
The Bethlehem Baptist Church was just one of many buildings in Bremen, KY damaged by the December 10 tornadoes.
The Church is currently being rebuilt, but the damage is not stopping members from coming together to worship. Ultimately finding purpose in the destruction.
For most, Easter or Resurrection Day is a day of reflection with a message to keep the faith despite going through hardship.