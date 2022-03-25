Bremen Man Charged With Drug Trafficking After Investigation, Sheriff's Office Says

A joint investigation in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, ended with the arrest of one man on several drug trafficking charges, according to authorities.
According to a new release, the joint investigation involved the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, and led to a search of 55-year-old Bobby Lewellen's home in Bremen.
During the search, authorities located around 60 grams of meth, two bags of marijuana, and a firearm, according to the McLean County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says Lewellen was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) firearm enhanced, Trafficking in Marijuana under 8 ounces, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
He was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail.