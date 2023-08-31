Bridge Day returns as part of Owensboro Air Show weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The annual Bridge Day event will return next month as part of the Owensboro Air Show weekend activities.
The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge” will be open to pedestrians on Saturday, September 16th from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Organizers say the public is welcome to walk, stroll, run, or bike across the bridge to get some of the best views of the Air Show.
The Owensboro Air Show, featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds, is scheduled for September 15th-17th.
