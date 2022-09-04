Bridge Replacement for KY 140 in McLean County to begin Tuesday

A traffic alert for McLean County drivers.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor plans to close a bridge on KY 140 on Tuesday, September 6th.
KY 140 is between Guffie and Glenville, over Stroud Creek.
Officials say a detour will be signed and posted.
We're told the closure will remain in place until mid-October.
This will allow the contractor to demolish the existing structure and construct a new bridge that will address the weight limitations.
KYTC says work is scheduled for completion fall of 2022.