Bridge Replacement for KY 140 in McLean County to begin Tuesday

Traffic Alert

A traffic alert for McLean County drivers. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor plans to close a bridge on KY 140 on Tuesday, September 6th. 

KY 140 is between Guffie and Glenville, over Stroud Creek.

Officials say a detour will be signed and posted. 

We're told the closure will remain in place until mid-October. 

This will allow the contractor to demolish the existing structure and construct a new bridge that will address the weight limitations. 

KYTC says work is scheduled for completion fall of 2022. 

 

