Brief closures planned on Highway 41 Tuesday as hundreds of motorcyclists stop in Gibson County

The Indiana State Police says several brief closures will take place on Highway 41 Tuesday as hundreds of motorcycle riders make a stop in Gibson County.
ISP says the riders will be stopping at the Love's Travel Stop in Haubstadt around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, and depart around 3:05 p.m.
The motorcyclists departed from California on May 18, and are making their way to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as part of the annual "Run for the Wall." The group expects to arrive in D.C. on May 31.
Approximate Times of Highway Closings (Times are subject to change).
Approximately 2:20 p.m. (CST) - Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.
- US 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to US 41 north.
- US 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to Love’s Truck Stop.
Approximately 3:05 p.m. (CST) - Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.
- US 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while motorcyclists leave Love’s Truck Stop and ride south to I-64 east.
- I-64 east just west of US 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 east from US 41S.
Individuals planning to show their support as the group arrives in Haubstadt Tuesday are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway. ISP says parking along I-64 is prohibited.
After leaving Haubstadt, the riders will continue east on I-64 to Corydon.
For more information on Run for the Wall, visit rftw.us.