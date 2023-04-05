Broadway stars to perform at Jasper Arts Center

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 126 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                MASSAC
WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CALHOUN, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Broadway stars to perform at Jasper Arts Center

Megan DiVenti

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — Some of Broadway's biggest stars are headed to the Tri-State. 

Jasper Community Arts will present "Hitting New Heights", starring Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz.

The performance will take place Saturday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m.

The original stars of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” celebrate the music of today’s greatest composers, including their friends Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, and other extraordinary songwriters.

Mandy Gonzalez, who most recently starred as Angelica Schuyler in the musical sensation “Hamilton”, had her breakout role as Nina in Miranda’s debut hit, “In the Heights”.

Gonzalez will be joined by Javier Muñoz, who took over the lead role of Usnavi in “In the Heights” and helped develop and eventually star as the titular character of Alexander Hamilton alongside its creator in the blockbuster hit “Hamilton”.

Together, Gonzalez and Muñoz, will share intimate retellings of stories and songs from their vast careers on stage and their unique up-close experiences with some of the industry’s greatest contributors.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors, and $30 for students. 

Tickets can be purchased here. 

The Jasper Community Arts Main Stage Series will be held at the Jasper Arts Center located at 951 College Avenue. 

