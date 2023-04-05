Broadway stars to perform at Jasper Arts Center

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — Some of Broadway's biggest stars are headed to the Tri-State.
Jasper Community Arts will present "Hitting New Heights", starring Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz.
The performance will take place Saturday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m.
The original stars of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” celebrate the music of today’s greatest composers, including their friends Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, and other extraordinary songwriters.
Mandy Gonzalez, who most recently starred as Angelica Schuyler in the musical sensation “Hamilton”, had her breakout role as Nina in Miranda’s debut hit, “In the Heights”.
Gonzalez will be joined by Javier Muñoz, who took over the lead role of Usnavi in “In the Heights” and helped develop and eventually star as the titular character of Alexander Hamilton alongside its creator in the blockbuster hit “Hamilton”.
Together, Gonzalez and Muñoz, will share intimate retellings of stories and songs from their vast careers on stage and their unique up-close experiences with some of the industry’s greatest contributors.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors, and $30 for students.
Tickets can be purchased here.
The Jasper Community Arts Main Stage Series will be held at the Jasper Arts Center located at 951 College Avenue.