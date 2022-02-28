Brooks And Dunn Announce May Evansville Concert

Country's best selling duo of all time will return to Evansville in May.
Live Nation announced Monday that Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Ford Center on May 5th, as part of their "REBOOT 2022 TOUR." This will be the first concert of the 19-city tour.
Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth will also perform with the duo.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting at 10AM on Friday, March 4th.
Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have 20 No. 1 hits that range back to 1991, including "Boot Scootin Boogie", "My Maria", and "Believe".
The duo returned to touring in 2021 after a ten year break.