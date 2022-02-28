 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY,
MARCH 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 08.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Brooks And Dunn Announce May Evansville Concert

  • Updated
  • 0
brooks & dunn mgn

Country's best selling duo of all time will return to Evansville in May.

Live Nation announced Monday that Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Ford Center on May 5th, as part of their "REBOOT 2022 TOUR."  This will be the first concert of the 19-city tour.

Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth will also perform with the duo.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting at 10AM on Friday, March 4th.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have 20 No. 1 hits that range back to 1991, including "Boot Scootin Boogie", "My Maria", and "Believe".

The duo returned to touring in 2021 after a ten year break.

