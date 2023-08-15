Bubba's 33 hosts first Pizza with the Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office invited locals to Bubba’s 33 for pizza and conversation to get to know local law enforcement.
Tuesday’s Pizza with the Police was the first of its kind, happening during kids’ night at Bubba’s 33, giving law enforcement the special opportunity to connect with kids.
When police show up to a call, they have to be focused and alert, not having as much time to slow down and get to know the locals as they’d like.
Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department told 44News ”when there’s an emergency situation, we don’t have time to really stop and talk to people–get to know people.”
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson loves community outreach events because it allows people, especially kids to feel more comfortable with law enforcement and have an introduction that doesn’t involve an emergency situation.
”We really enjoy doing these kinds of events," the sheriff said, "because it’s an opportunity for kids to meet law enforcement officers in a positive context.”
When a familiar face shows up during an emergency, it can go a long way towards comforting a child.
If you’d like to keep up with the schedule of these community outreach events, you can follow Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.