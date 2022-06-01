Building damaged in Providence after potential mine collapse

A potential mine collapse is under investigation in the city of Providence, Kentucky.
Providence Mayor Doug Hammers tells us that state officials are on their way to the city to investigate the collapse.
The collapse has potentially damaged the floor of a new business being built at the cornet of North Broadway Street and Marlin Street. The mayor said he's not aware of any damage to other buildings at this time.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and no evacuations have been called for.
